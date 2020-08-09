VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Get your act together

A WEEK is a long time in politics, especially for the fitness-folk of Wokingham.

The launch of the Outdoor Fitness Trainer Permit scheme by Wokingham Borough Council has been a farce from beginning to end.

In a comedic arc that few could predict, WBC launched the permit on Thursday, giving fitness coaches one working day to sort out their finances and pay up to £1,500 to run a class in a borough council car park.

This was then due to be enforced by Saturday.

Trainers were also asked to document a DBS check, public liability insurance of £10 million and all relevant qualification in their field.

The cost of permits was met with public outcry, with residents and councillors jumping in to criticise the borough council decision makers in a “money-grabbing move”.

But in a quick attempt to save face, on Saturday the executive announced the permit was scrapped, and that it had been decided back in November, pre-coronavirus.

Yesterday, in another U-turn, WBC decided there were some merits to the permit, including public health and safety — and few can argue with that.

As a result, the fitness permit has now been relaunched — but for free.

The week of hullabaloo ended with the people of Wokingham getting their way and keeping their credit cards firmly wedged in their purses.

Could this be a win for democracy?