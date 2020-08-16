VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Lead by example, pick it up and bin it – it shouldn’t take a child to teach us the obvious

IT SHOULDN’T take an eight-year-old to set an example to us grown-ups.

But there it is, Orson Lewis has made it his lockdown mission to pick up litter left behind by people who should know better.

This modern-day Womble is a credit to our borough and shows that he’s paid attention to the fine teaching he’s received from Keep Hatch Primary School.

At the same time, he shouldn’t be giving up his school holidays to tidy up someone else’s mess.

And he’s not alone.

There’s a whole host of Wokingham litter heroes who get on with tidying up our public spaces not because they have to but because they want to ensure that our lovely borough looks as good as it is.

And the number of people who have commented on our story last week about printing car registration plates on drive-through fast food packaging shows that we’ve had enough of this mess.

So it is disappointing that some people are incapable of using a bin, or taking their waste home with them.

A special mention should also go to those parents who think it’s fine to leave soiled nappies where your car was parked.

You’ve left it there because it’s not hygienic to take it unwrapped in your car.

It’s not rocket science. We need to put Orson out of a job and let him get back to playing. Use a bin.