VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: People power is needed to defeat Government’s housing white paper

THIS WEEK, the issues at stake are pressing and involve every one of us.

You may have noticed the government’s misguided and woeful white paper on planning – housing numbers – deals Wokingham a bum hand of the highest order.

As a borough, we have been saying ‘too many’ for too long. Plans to build more than 1,600 homes a year is unsettling to say the least.

Going ahead with this plan will simply be a horror show: for our lungs, for our green spaces, for the roads and for the infrastructure.

We welcome sensible provision of the right type of housing in the right area.

And alongside it we need proper public transport links, not white elephant park and rides built where no-one will use them.

The Government’s white paper does not answer these questions. It doesn’t even ask the right questions. It is a fatally flawed document that will be horrific for all of us if it is implemented.

Government ministers don’t seem to be interested in visiting us to see for themselves.

The only way to make our voice heard is if we stand together. We need people power to stop these homes. Let’s fill out the consultation, sign the petition and lobby our MPs and write to Robert Jenrick.

There’s less than 28 days to go. The clock is ticking.