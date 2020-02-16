VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Show Wokingham some love – go shopping!

THE DECISION to buy Denmark Street car park is fantastic.

The borough needs this car park – it is central to Wokingham’s town centre and provides an additional 130 spaces.

While the new Carnival Pool multi-storey is handy, its inaccessibility for those wanting to shop around the town hall should not be ignored.

It will be some time yet before the full regeneration vision is realised, but Wokingham is open for business.

We are blessed with a great town centre packed with independent retailers and some terrific chains, such as Oliver Bonas and Neon Sheep.

And there are more names on the way.

But here and now, our retailers are terrific – we shouldn’t be down about our retail offering, it is unique. Wokingham is not a clone town.

All our shopping centres – Woodley, Twyford and Wokingham – have unique shops. All support our local economy.

And all have great restaurants and cafés too, and play areas nearby.

So, Wokingham borough, as well as the town, is open for business.

This Valentine’s weekend, show our retailers some love and go shopping – they’ll love you for it.