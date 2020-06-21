VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: The big re-open is a stumble in the dark

THERE can be little question that it is good to see non-essential shops start to reopen.

Whether this is the right time or not is hard to say.

Certainly, images of shoppers desperate to get a pair of trainers from a popular footwear store in Oxford Street implies that retail therapy can sometimes trump fears over the coronavirus.

In some ways, Monday’s mad rush was similar to the busy supermarkets we experienced just before lockdown started.

Thankfully, supermarkets are generally calmer now, although some give some people two metres, they take an inch.

The borough council’s efforts in making our retail centres safe should be applauded.

It was disappointing to see criticism for the barriers installed in Wokingham – it is a work in progress, and not everything will be right straight away.

We are learning how to deal with a pandemic the like of which has not been seen for 100 years.

The blocking of short-term parking spaces to widen pavements is sensible and, thanks to the purchase of Denmark Street car park, it’s still possible to park in Wokingham town.

There are serious concerns over the merging of London Road and Wiltshire Road into a single lane as they become Peach Street, but on the whole the balance between looking after shoppers and motorists is being considered, and met.

We share your frustrations that we don’t have the new normal yet, but it’s getting closer every day.

If ever there’s a time to shop local, this is it.