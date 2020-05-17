The Wokingham Paper

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: The community response to the virus isn’t over, keep giving

by Staff Writer0
coronavirus wokingham community hub

AFTER a confusing update from the Prime Minister on the new easing of lockdown, it’s important to remember that the community response to the pandemic is far from over.

On Sunday, May 10, Boris Johnson announced that some of the tightest restrictions would be lifted, and that people could even drive to their local parks for a spot of sunbathing.

For some, this was a much-needed announcement and a promise of upcoming freedom.

But this won’t be the case for everyone. The lockdown will be lifted in three stages, and the most vulnerable — due to their age or pre-existing medical conditions — are still advised to stay home for their own safety.

And there are more people that fall into this category than you might think.

Since the pandemic took hold, the Wokingham Community Hub have fed more than 2,300 people, making 2,787 deliveries to 820 households over the last seven weeks.

And they have approximately 470 households on their repeat delivery books.

For these people, the pandemic response is not over. And donations are needed more than ever.

The hub needs more food donations, particularly for those who cannot eat milk and gluten.

And they need toiletries and nappies too.

The Link Visiting Scheme are looking to recruit more volunteers as the demand for their telephone calls continues to rise.

It is critical that those who have come to rely on the community response are continually supported in the coming months.

Financially, the pandemic is taking its toll. But any donation — whether time or some tinned food —would be welcomed by those in need.

Related posts

REACTION: Every word from Paul Clement as Reading FC beat Bristol City

Tom Crocker

Wokingham firm at forefront of fight to make medical equipment

Sue Corcoran

Wokingham parents promise summer of protests over cuts to SEND services

James Hastings

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.