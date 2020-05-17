VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: The community response to the virus isn’t over, keep giving

AFTER a confusing update from the Prime Minister on the new easing of lockdown, it’s important to remember that the community response to the pandemic is far from over.

On Sunday, May 10, Boris Johnson announced that some of the tightest restrictions would be lifted, and that people could even drive to their local parks for a spot of sunbathing.

For some, this was a much-needed announcement and a promise of upcoming freedom.

But this won’t be the case for everyone. The lockdown will be lifted in three stages, and the most vulnerable — due to their age or pre-existing medical conditions — are still advised to stay home for their own safety.

And there are more people that fall into this category than you might think.

Since the pandemic took hold, the Wokingham Community Hub have fed more than 2,300 people, making 2,787 deliveries to 820 households over the last seven weeks.

And they have approximately 470 households on their repeat delivery books.

For these people, the pandemic response is not over. And donations are needed more than ever.

The hub needs more food donations, particularly for those who cannot eat milk and gluten.

And they need toiletries and nappies too.

The Link Visiting Scheme are looking to recruit more volunteers as the demand for their telephone calls continues to rise.

It is critical that those who have come to rely on the community response are continually supported in the coming months.

Financially, the pandemic is taking its toll. But any donation — whether time or some tinned food —would be welcomed by those in need.