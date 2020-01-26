VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: We applaud forthcoming arrival of independents to Elms Field

WE ARE delighted to report some of the names that will be opening in Elms Field over the coming months.

The temptation for Wokingham’s Regeneration Company must have been to take the easy route and take any old nonsense that would create another clone town.

That a different approach is being taken is one to applaud.

While not all the names announced will be everyone’s cup of Java – for ethical reasons – the ambition should be recognised.

We have independents and local businesses moving in and, in some cases, expanding their networks.

Ice creams and other refreshments will be perfect for those making Elms Field a day out for families.

The play park, the soft play, the bowling alley, the swimming pool and the library – all great leisure destinations and all within walking distance and easy access to bus routes.

The reshaped Elms Field is really coming together – when it’s complete, it will be a jewel in the borough’s crown.

Now, who wants a knickerbocker glory?