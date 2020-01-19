VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: We must not be taken for another ride

THE draft Transport for the South East Transport Strategy is not only a mouthful, but a host of wishful thinking.

Until someone invents the teleport, we need transport and a roads network.

But we also need to reduce journeys to cut our carbon emissions. Reports this week link the warming of the oceans with our burning of fossil fuels – petrol, diesel and gas.

Improving public transport seems to be a no-brainer.

More work needs to take place if we are to have greener transport.

It will cost money, and we probably need to speculate to accumulate.

But whatever happens, it must not be an excuse to dump more misery on our borough.

We remember all too well the disgrace that was the single lane bus lane bridge over the Kennetmouth/River Thames.

The scar we are left with is the white elephant park and ride being built in Thames Valley Park.

The new plan must not take Wokingham borough for granted.

The solutions must work for us all.