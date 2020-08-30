The Wokingham Paper

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Woodcray decision is a win against development in the borough

by Staff Writer0
WP Woodcray
Yellow ribbons were tied to trees in Finchampstead Road by residents fighting plans to build 217 homes on Woodcray Meadows

THE NEWS that Woodcray Meadows will remain undeveloped and oak trees protected will be welcomed by many across the borough.

It is a win for local planning and a symbolic stand against development in Wokingham.

Those familiar with the Finchampstead Road site will know that developer Gladmans has twice applied to build on the land — and twice this has been rejected.

The appeal decision, made by the planning inspectorate shows that at least some Government departments understand the planning concerns across the borough.

So it seems that continued and carefully coordinated protests work.

That, or the lack of nearby amenities, combined with the encroachment on the countryside was motivation enough to deny permission to build.

But these two reasons have been cited across the borough to deter planning consent in previously rural areas — with varying success.

So does that mean that coordinated protest makes the biggest difference?

It certainly helps.

As Cllr Lindsay Ferris says in his letter, residents must also mobilise if they want to help stop development in the borough.

The planning white paper announced at the start of this month could be the tip of a development iceberg.

So how does Wokingham stop this from happening?

The borough council is soon launching a consultation calling for feedback, and action from residents to help battle the housing numbers down.

As demonstrated by Woodcray, if enough people mobilise, change can happen.

Related posts

Berkshire health officials warn not to use face masks for babies and toddlers

Jess Warren

Lib Dem leader one of first on scene of Emmbrook house fire

Phil Creighton

Man jailed for killing Finchampstead man in Warfield collision

Gemma Davidson
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.