VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Woodcray decision is a win against development in the borough

THE NEWS that Woodcray Meadows will remain undeveloped and oak trees protected will be welcomed by many across the borough.

It is a win for local planning and a symbolic stand against development in Wokingham.

Those familiar with the Finchampstead Road site will know that developer Gladmans has twice applied to build on the land — and twice this has been rejected.

The appeal decision, made by the planning inspectorate shows that at least some Government departments understand the planning concerns across the borough.

So it seems that continued and carefully coordinated protests work.

That, or the lack of nearby amenities, combined with the encroachment on the countryside was motivation enough to deny permission to build.

But these two reasons have been cited across the borough to deter planning consent in previously rural areas — with varying success.

So does that mean that coordinated protest makes the biggest difference?

It certainly helps.

As Cllr Lindsay Ferris says in his letter, residents must also mobilise if they want to help stop development in the borough.

The planning white paper announced at the start of this month could be the tip of a development iceberg.

So how does Wokingham stop this from happening?

The borough council is soon launching a consultation calling for feedback, and action from residents to help battle the housing numbers down.

As demonstrated by Woodcray, if enough people mobilise, change can happen.