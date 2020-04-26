VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Working together not against each other

THE spread of coronavirus through care homes has been at the forefront of national news this week.

The accurate reporting of Covid-19 deaths in care homes is complex.

The ONS are two weeks behind, the Government death toll only includes hospitals, and a lack of testing is leaving associations estimating the numbers.

Estimating isn’t good enough.

To be in with a chance of understanding the spread and control of the virus, care homes must have testing kits.

The National Care Association has warned that the country may face care provider failures if homes are not supported.

Fingers are being pointed at local authorities and local authorities are pointing fingers at central government.

This pandemic can only be tackled effectively when we work together, and not against each other.

As revelations come to light that Boris Johnson missed five Cobra meetings and the UK took the ‘political decision’ to not join EU PPE procurement schemes, questions must be asked as to whether everyone truly is.

We thank our caregivers for their dedication to the community and the country. You are certainly working together.