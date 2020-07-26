The Wokingham Paper

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Working together to tackle the climate emergency

by Staff Writer0
Waste
Waste Picture: Capri23auto from Pixabay

FEW people can argue that we should do nothing about global warming. 

This paper is proud to give space for the Plastic Free Home column, and we try and practise what we preach.

But it’s hard, and it’s particularly hard if plastic wrappers are not recyclable, or your food waste is not collected.

(Or your glass too, but that’s another story).

The re3 partnership has, over the past 16 years, expanded its services and its ability to recycle. It has worked across diverse set-ups (wheelie bins anyone?) and it has won awards for its work.

There can be little doubt that the recycling centres, in Reading and Bracknell, are slick operations. But there is more to be done.

It is a tragedy that neither Reading nor Bracknell can yet offer food waste collections.

And the overflowing glass and plastic recycling bins show there is additional demand.

Council leader John Halsall is right to call for a review of re3’s remit – if we are serious about being carbon neutral by 2030, we have to take serious actions now, not when the coronavirus has passed us by.

