VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in The Wokingham Paper of February 13, 2020

Crossroads Care Wokingham works to improve the quality of life of unpaid family carers living in the Wokingham & Bracknell Forest area by providing respite breaks to give them much needed ‘time-out’ from their

caring role.

They are looking to take on an Admin volunteer who can contribute to the smooth running of the respite service which makes a real difference to local unpaid carer’s lives.

The Admin role is interesting and very rewarding.

You’ll be given full training and support to: help with the day-to-day running of the office, print, photocopy and scan documents, answer the telephone and update records on their database.

The volunteer will need to have basic computer skills, have a good level of written and spoken English and be willing to be part of a team.

The Royal Voluntary Service run a friendly little cafe located inside Wokingham Hospital.

It is looking for volunteers to help on various shirts throughout the week.

The role involves some light cooking, cash handling and serving customers. No experience is necessary as training will be given.

Parking is available free on the site and buses stop outside the hospital.

Each week, Berkshire Scouts help over 9,600 young people across to Berkshire to develop the skills to succeed in life. But this can only happen thanks to their brilliant volunteers.

Getting involved as an adult volunteer is hugely rewarding and we offer a range of different roles depending on your interests.

These include working with young people, managing teams, administration, finance, fundraising, outdoor skills and training.

There is something for everyone, regardless of your experience or background.

They would love to welcome you along to find out more without any pressure to join!

Age UK Berkshire is a local charity that supports older people (50+), their families and carers across the Berkshire area.

They deliver services including information and advice, befriending, social prescribing, home from hospital and handyman

Age UK is currently looking for volunteers to support our home from hospital service, be part of their information and advice team, hospital befrienders, administration and social media

volunteers for the team.

This is just a small selection of the roles we have to offer as we have over one hundred roles! Please do get in touch if you would like to volunteer in the local area.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find

out more and have a look at all the many roles we have to offer.