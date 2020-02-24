VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in The Wokingham Paper of February 20, 2020

Do you have few hours or more to spare each week? Maybe you are recently retired?

Perhaps your children are at school? Maybe you are not in employment and would like to keep busy while you are looking for your next job?

Maybe you work shifts and would like a voluntary role which can fit around them?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then the Wokingham Transport Scheme needs you! All you need is your own car – there is no cost to you as we reimburse all your expenses.

The Scheme provides transport for the elderly to medical appointments (hospitals, local doctors, dentists, opticians, physiotherapists) and social trips (shopping, social and lunch clubs, visiting friends/family in hospital/care homes etc.)

It’s so much more than just driving, as you wait with the client and provide companionship for them.

Time commitment is very flexible. If you live in Wokingham, Finchampstead, Winnersh or Barkham and you would like to help, please get in touch.

The Wokingham Cancer Support Network has been established to support people living in and around the Wokingham borough that are affected by cancer.

Meeting other people with similar experiences can be invaluable. Self-help and support groups offer a chance for people to talk to others and come together to share experiences and concerns.

The aim of this project is to support people in a number of ways including direct peer-to-peer support, monthly meet-up groups, an online chat facility and an information/signposting hub.

We are looking for Cancer Champion Volunteers who will be recruited and trained to deliver direct support in the home or where needed.

They will be able to lend a listening ear as well as help with some tasks such as shopping, light gardening, driving to appointments or anything that is needed for a short time. Volunteers will commit to supporting a person weekly for a few hours over an agreed period.

As a volunteer you will receive professional training to support you in your role. You will be asked to make a regular commitment to help a person you will be matched with. This will vary around discussions and needs of the person being supported.

Marie Curie offers care and support for terminally ill patients through community nursing and Hospices across the UK.

In the Wokingham area we operate a nursing service, where our trained nurses work a night shift in the patients home from 10pm – 7am, caring and supporting them wherever is needed and giving the family a much needed rest. We could not operate this service without money raised through fundraising as it costs the charity approx. £20 per hour of nursing.

We are looking for friendly and reliable local volunteers to raise money and awareness for Marie Curie locally and work alongside established volunteers, if you could help us on a flexible basis to co-ordinate or collect at street and supermarket collections, distribute and collect up collection tins from local businesses and help out at events then we would love to hear from you.

The role is on adhoc basis with lots of advance notice of dates of when the help would be required.

The busiest time of the year is during the Great Daffodil Appeal which is February to early April as this is our annual national appeal. If you are friendly, approachable and organised then please get in touch!

This is just a small selection of the roles we have to offer as we have over 100 roles! Please do get in touch if you would like to volunteer in the local area.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the many roles we have to offer.