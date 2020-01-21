VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in The Wokingham Paper of January 16, 2020

The Cowshed is a Christian charity that provides clothing and other items for individuals and families in Berkshire experiencing hardship.

If your New Year’s Resolutions include making a difference through volunteering, we’d love to have you join our friendly team!

We provide freshly-laundered, great quality clothing, bed linen, towels, curtains free

of charge to those experiencing hardship in the local area.

Since we opened our doors in February last year, the demand for our services has increased so much so that we are now open five days a week.

Tuesdays and Thursdays are our donations processing days. Volunteers are needed Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 3pm.

Activities will include washing, ironing, sorting donations, general organising and more.

Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS) exist to meet the needs and break the isolation of those bereaved by suicide.

It is made up mainly of volunteers, nearly all of whom have themselves lost someone

to suicide.

Our peer-led support groups and national helpline can provide a safe, confidential environment in which those impacted by suicide can share experiences and feelings, thus giving and gaining support from each other.

We run local SoBS support groups at locations around the UK and we are always looking to open more.

Groups are open to anyone over 18 and create an opportunity for people to meet with others who have been bereaved by suicide so that they can share experiences and ask questions.

They meet once a month, at a set time and location. Each local SoBS group is run by a team of three (minimum): the group leader and two group volunteers.

Between them, they facilitate the session, get the conversation started, make sure everyone has the opportunity to talk if they want to, and generally look out for people.

The team also work together to manage the administration, fundraising and communication for the group.

SoBs currently have 50 peer-led support groups nationwide and two of those are in Berkshire and we are looking to open more.

Please note that you must meet the following criteria to be a volunteer with SoBS: All volunteers are to be bereaved/impacted by suicide loss (not less than two years).

This shared experience with the people who come to our groups/contact our helpline

is a really important part of what makes them so effective.

People feel that they will be understood.

All volunteers must be able to attend SoBS training (one day) before they can volunteer and be a minimum of 18 years plus.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the

many roles we have to offer.