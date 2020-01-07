VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in The Wokingham Paper of January 2, 2020

Don’t forget our Volunteer Recruitment Fair is taking place on Saturday 18th January 2020, 10am – 1pm, at Wokingham Town Hall, Market Place, Wokingham RG40 1AS.

We have many local charities and voluntary groups attending on the day, so if you are interested in volunteering locally, please drop in. Entry is completely free – come along and be inspired.

Below are just three of the charities attending the event.

Age UK Berkshire is recruiting volunteers to offer short term support to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading over their busy winter period (January to April 2020).

Volunteers will visit older people on the wards for a couple of hours once or twice a week, to chat and socialise with them. Enough volunteers will be needed to cover support 7 days a week between 2 and 5pm.

Travel and parking expenses will be paid. As it’s a hospital environment there is some form-filling (including a health assessment) and brief training to be completed before you get started (this will take place in December/early January for about 2-3 hours).

This is a great opportunity to make a real difference to older people staying in hospital over the winter period.

Younger People with Dementia (YPWD) is a vibrant and successful local charity, set up in 2012 to fill a much needed gap in provision for those with young onset dementia and their families and carers.

We would like to strengthen our Board of Trustees with a new Trustee with HR knowledge and experience.

This is an extremely important role and as a member of our Board you will have responsibility for ensuring the organisation is aware of any Employment law and ensure the Charity is compliant.

This role is on a voluntary basis and you will be expected to attend approximately 4-6 Board of Trustee meetings each year, Finance and HR subcommittee meeting, as well as our AGM, with an overall time commitment equivalent to approximately one day per month. We are also looking for volunteers to help with our workshops as well.

Me2 Club enables children and young people with additional needs and disabilities, aged 5-19, in the Wokingham Borough, to attend mainstream activity clubs.

We do this by recruiting, training volunteers to provide one-to-one (two-to-one when required) support to the young people at an activity of their choice, from uniformed groups such as Cubs and Brownies, to gymnastics, youth groups or swimming.

The support our volunteers offer can range from just being there to ease social anxieties, to working closely with the family and activity leaders to support challenging behaviours. Activities are once a week for approximately 1-2 hours during term time.

We ask volunteers to commit for a minimum of one year to ensure continuity for the child they are matched with.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the many roles we have to offer.