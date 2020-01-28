VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in The Wokingham Paper of January 23

Wokingham Job Support Centre

The Wokingham Job Support Centre (WJSC) provides free support to Job Seekers in Wokingham Borough, to have the skills and best opportunity to get the jobs they want.

Skilled Advisors are available to support Job Seekers through a blend of coaching, advice, IT support and workshops.

We are looking for someone to help us with local Marketing and Public Relations to raise our profile in the Borough.

Tasks are likely to include: liaising with The Wokingham Paper, writing occasional articles, researching and reviewing appropriate media which we might use, updating our website and similar tasks to be agreed.

We are flexible on how the requirement is undertaken and will discuss and agree this with the volunteer.

The Wokingham Volunteer Centre

The Wokingham Volunteer Centre is a registered charity that works with and places volunteers in a wide range of community, voluntary and charitable groups across the borough.

We work with, and support, groups and organisations that require volunteers (including providing training).

We promote the benefits of volunteering to the local community and run a number of schemes including the Wokingham Transport Scheme and the Green ‘n’ Tidy community gardening service.

The Trustees of Wokingham Volunteer Centre need a volunteer to take minutes at their monthly meetings.

These take place once a month on Monday mornings and last no longer than 2 hours.

After the meetings, the role includes writing up the minutes and circulating to the board.

Key skills for this invaluable role are attention to detail, an interest in the work of the Volunteer Centre and an appreciation of the need for confidentiality.

Age UK Berkshire

Age UK Berkshire is recruiting volunteers to offer short term support to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading over their busy winter period (January to April 2020).

Volunteers will visit older people on the wards for a couple of hours once or twice a week, to chat and socialise with them.

Enough volunteers will be needed to cover support seven days a week between 2pm and 5pm.

Travel and parking expenses will be paid.

As it’s a hospital environment there is some form-filling (including a health assessment) and brief training to be completed before you get started (this will take place in December/early January for about two to three hours).

This is a great opportunity to make a real difference to older people staying in hospital over the winter period.

This is just a small selection of the roles we have to offer as we have more than roles! Please do get in touch if you would like to volunteer in the local area.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the many roles we have to offer.