VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in The Wokingham Paper of January 30

CLASP is a Wokingham charity supporting adults with learning disabilities to speak up for themselves.

Its mission is: “To develop independence through self-advocacy for adults living with a learning disability”.

It delivers this through workshops and training, providing resources and signposting, and peer support.

CLASP is a small team of staff, volunteers and trustees and are a well-established part of the learning disability community. CLASP believes that everyone should be valued and treated equally.

Staff and self-advocates work together to raise awareness of learning disabilities and important issues affecting the local learning disability community.

It empowers people with learning disabilities to have the same opportunities and choices as everyone else.

Self-advocates are involved in all areas of the charity’s delivery and our Board of Trustees and staff team includes people with learning disabilities.

CLASP is looking for someone with PR and social media skills to build upon its reach to the community via its website, Facebook and Twitter, who can help us learn new skills, and can offer us new approaches to the way we present ourselves to the public.

Its website runs on WordPress, so an understanding of this platform would be useful, but not essential.

Wokingham in Need (WIN) is a local charity, set up to support the local community and make Wokingham a great place to live for all its residents.

Founded just over four years ago, WIN was created to help the vulnerable and to benefit as many people as possible, including the homeless; those with learning disabilities, brain damage and mental health issues; the elderly; the terminally ill; and those affected by drug and alcohol misuse.

Following the success of several local initiatives, the charity is growing and we are in desperate need of someone to assist with our fundraising activities.

WIN is looking for an enthusiastic person who loves the idea of helping the community.

Experience of fundraising would be great, but passion and energy are just as important if you have never done this before.

As well as funding for future projects, WIN also needs to ensure it can afford to maintain ones that are set in stone already, like the Wokingham Drop in Centre.

WIN says it is a fun group who love what they do, and are passionate about helping people from any background.

Thames Hospice is the local charity providing expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

Whether you merchandise, sort, stack or style, we need you in our thriving Wokingham store.

Get in touch to book a free taster session and experience retail volunteering before signing up.

Thames Hospice is flexible with shifts and you can be doing tasks such as: customer service, till work, sorting donations, steaming clothes, pricing goods or window displays.

Tasks and shifts are available to suit all

This is just a small selection of the roles we have to offer as we have more than roles! Please do get in touch if you would like to volunteer in the local area.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk

to find out more and have a look at all the many roles we have to offer.