VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in Wokingham.Today of August 6, 2020

WOKINGHAM has seen a fantastic response from so many people in the face of the changes to our lives caused by the coronavirus and now, with more recent changes and relaxing of restrictions for some, it may feel as though the need for volunteers has receded.

However, that is not the case and there are still many opportunities for anyone interested in helping others or who wish to enrich their own lives by developing new friendships, new skills or doing something fulfilling through being a volunteer.

The Wokingham Volunteer Centre has for many years run Volunteer Recruitment Fairs in January and September and we are currently planning for our next one.

Due to current restrictions it’s likely this will be a ‘virtual’ event in September but we will provide full details as we get closer – keep an eye on this column for more updates.

In the meantime, Berkshire Scouts are looking for adult outdoor helpers (18+) who want to help young people have a great time exploring the great outdoors.

After many months of being stuck inside, unable to meet together, Scout Groups around the area are preparing to get together – initially with outdoor, socially distanced meetings with restricted group sizes.

We know that many adults are also keen to get out and try something new.

The Scouts is all about giving young people and adults skills for life through problem solving, working in a team and building resilience.

They would really welcome adults who want to find out a bit more to get in touch for a chat. Their volunteering is really flexible to fit around your work and home life.

If you’ve got particular interest, skills or experience we’d love to make sure we get you involved in the best way for you to enjoy it yourself too.

To find out more and have an initial chat, just follow the link on our website.

The Link Visiting Scheme have been extremely busy recently and are seeking new volunteers to help provide their support to elderly and lonely people.

They rely on volunteer Befrienders to improve and enhance the lives of older people through quality time and focused attention; a chance to hear stories of days gone by and build a connection.

They ask you to give one or two hours per week or per fortnight to visit and offer friendship and support with regular visits the minimum requirement for at least six months. They provide training before you start visiting and on-going training if you need it.

They have a support structure in place so you can always call on someone if you have any questions or concerns.

These are just some of the latest opportunities on our books. Contact us: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and see all the roles we have to offer.