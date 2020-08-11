VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in Wokingham.Today of August 6, 2020

The Cowshed is a charity, which provides support to people of all backgrounds in a time of personal crisis.

The aim of The Cowshed is to provide good quality cleaned and ironed clothes and other essentials free to anyone in need.

It has recently opened a new distribution centre in Winnersh and are looking for more volunteers.

It is currently looking for a couple of volunteers on Fridays to help sort and wash/iron donations from 10am-1pm and 1pm-4pm.

Home-Start supports ordinary parents going through extraordinary times. Parents can feel exhausted and overwhelmed by the stresses of family life, particularly if we have little support from family and friends when we need it most.

Home-Start has been described as ‘ARMBANDS IN DEEP WATER’ because it offers a lifeline to parents who feel overwhelmed and in desperate need of support, reassurance and friendship by providing them with Home visiting Volunteers.

Are you a parent or do you have parenting experience?

Do you have two-three hours a week to visit and support a young family within Wokingham borough?

For the time being, this will be provided by the volunteer giving remote support, via phone, Zoom, whatsapp etc but this will move back to face to face support in the future (only when it is safe to do so) and the volunteer will be required to visit the family in the home.

There will be a six-week training course in September.

ABC to read believes life is better when everyone can read and express themselves confidently.

Its trained reading mentors provide children with the skills and confidence they need to do just that.

With the current crisis, we feel there is even more need for volunteers as some children may have fallen behind.

The charity is waiting to place volunteers in schools that are requesting our support, but we need more volunteers to come forward to help with this vital service.

Volunteers would be volunteering within a local school, ideally twice a week for one-and-a-half hours in the afternoons but once a week will be considered.

The role is extremely rewarding, learning new skills and strengthens the community.

At the current time, the charity will be conducting online interviews and training, with the hope of placing volunteers into schools from September.

These are just some of the latest opportunities on our books. Contact us: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and see all the roles we have to offer.