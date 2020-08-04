VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in Wokingham.Today of July 30, 2020

The Link Visiting Scheme is a charity dedicated by reducing loneliness by helping isolated people make friends.

It relies on volunteer Befrienders to improve and enhance the lives of older people.

The charity does this through quality time and focused attention; a chance to hear stories of days gone by and build a connection.

The Link asks volunteers to give one or two hours per week or per fortnight to visit and offer friendship and support.

Regular visits are our minimum requirement for at least six months.

The Link provides training before volunteers start visiting and on-going training if needed.

It has a support structure in place so volunteers can always call on someone if you have any questions or concerns.

The Link stays in touch regularly and put on events so volunteers can meet other volunteers too.

The Wokingham Volunteer Centre is a registered charity that works with and places volunteers in a wide range of community, voluntary and charitable groups across the borough.

We work with, and support, groups and organisations that require volunteers (including providing training).

We promote the benefits of volunteering to the local community and run a number of schemes including the Wokingham Transport Scheme and the Green ‘n’ Tidy community gardening service.

The Trustees of Wokingham Volunteer Centre need a volunteer to take minutes at their monthly meetings.

These take place once a month on Monday mornings and last no longer than two hours.

After the meetings, the role includes writing up the minutes and circulating to the board.

Key skills for this invaluable role are attention to detail, an interest in the work of the Volunteer Centre and an appreciation of the need for confidentiality.

Wokingham in Need (WIN) is a local charity, set up to support the local community and make Wokingham a great place to live for all its residents.

Founded just over four years ago, WIN was created to help the vulnerable and to benefit as many people as possible, including the homeless; those with learning disabilities, brain damage and mental health issues; the elderly; the terminally ill; and those affected by drug and alcohol misuse.

Following the success of several local initiatives, the charity is growing and we are in desperate need of someone to assist with our fundraising activities.

WIN is looking for an enthusiastic person who loves the idea of helping the community.

Experience of fundraising would be great, but passion and energy are just as important if you have never done this before.

As well as funding for future projects, WIN also needs to ensure we can afford to maintain ones that are set in stone already like the Wokingham Drop-In Centre.

These are just some of the latest opportunities on our books. Contact us: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and see all the roles we have to offer.