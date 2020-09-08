VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in Wokingham.Today of September 3, 2020

SMART CJS is excited to offer a rewarding volunteering opportunity at SMART Wokingham’s Young Person’s Drug and Alcohol Service.

You will need a strong desire to work with people up to the age of 18, supporting them

to explore their substance use behaviours.

You will work alongside the Young Person’s Worker to provide substance use and harm reduction advice, evidence-based information, and education.

This is an extremely interesting and diverse role that will require you to work in a variety

of settings such as schools, youth centres and other community venues.

Experience of working with young people in a supportive role is preferred but not essential.

You will be fully supported and guided by the Young Person’s Worker and Service Manager.

SMART are located in Wokingham and free onsite parking is available.

Commitment is 1 day a week, but can be split into 2 half days. Volunteers must be aged over 18 and will be DBS checked.

The Friendship Alliance

The Friendship Alliance is a project brought together by The Link Visiting Scheme, Age UK Berkshire, Involve Community Services and the Wokingham Volunteer Centre to tackle loneliness, promote friendship and improve the mental and physical wellbeing of residents

in Wokingham borough.

We are looking to establish a network of Friendship Champions whose role it would be to promote the Friendship Alliance’s services, actively encourage friendships and develop community spirit.

We are currently running an online Friendship Café through Zoom for people to come together weekly for an informal chat and to make some friends.

We would also like to encourage local places such as cafés to reach out to us about setting up a Friendship Table where people can take a seat, feel free to chat and connect with others.

If you organise a group or activity, run your street’s WhatsApp group chat, work in your local café, library, or even if you’re just a friendly person who wants to spend more time in their community, we’d love a few hours of your time.

Advance Mentoring

Are you passionate about investing in the young people of Reading, Newbury and Wokingham and have an hour a week to share your knowledge, skills and expertise?

Starting Point has opportunities to mentor local young people who are currently not

in education, employment and training.

Advance Mentoring is Starting Point’s exciting new programme, supporting young people aged 11-19 who are at risk of exclusion and/or becoming NEET upon leaving education.

Mentoring focuses on providing consistent support to a young person, and being a positive influence to help them re-engage at school and feel more confident about their future. Mentoring can focus on practical and wellbeing support.

These are just some of the latest opportunities on our books. Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website: www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer