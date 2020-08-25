VOLUNTEER CORNER: Volunteering – there’s something for us all

Volunteering roles come in all shapes and sizes, so to speak, and so there is something out there that will appeal to everyone, whatever they’re looking for.

Whether it’s a support role alongside others, where teamwork and communication skills are important, an individual role supporting someone in need where integrity, empathy and listening are vital, or a leadership role where a strategic outlook and enquiring mind are essential skills there are local organisations and groups looking for your support.

Strong organisations need effective leadership and that’s where a skilled, diverse and balanced board is required.

A clear separation between oversight and operations is necessary as the trustees provide constructive challenge to the operational team, volunteer or employed, but having the right motivations for being involved and having empathy for the cause are also essential criteria.

While these positions carry important duties and responsibilities, training is available from a number of organisations to provide support to inexperienced Trustees and Directors.

Two local organisations are currently seeking Trustees.

Wokingham Job Support Centre is a local charity established around 28 years ago, operating from an office in the centre of Wokingham town and is open five days a week.

It aims to assist both those looking for a better job and also unemployed residents of Wokingham and Bracknell Forest areas to gain employment through the supervised provision of services and facilities not otherwise provided by the Employment Service.

The charity is looking for a new trustee to assist with management oversight and will ideally have some marketing/publicity skills to employ in support of the day to day promotion of the services offered.

Time requirements are variable with around four trustee meetings a year, one AGM and some ad hoc meetings plus some practical advice and guidance as and when required.

Bracknell ShopMobility is looking for someone with change management skills and enthusiasm to transform the governance and operation of the organisation, to serve the mobility needs of residents and visitors to Bracknell with limited mobility to fully access the town centre easily and effectively.

The charity, first established in February 2004, hires mobility scooters and associated equipment, offers social contact and advice to people with disabilities, carers and family.

It is well-situated in Princess Square which is part of the next-stage redevelopment of the town centre.

While they have been historically funded by the local authority, they need to be fully independent by early 2021.

The Board meets every two months, with the existing trustees also somewhat involved in operations in the shop.

The Unit has reopened after lockdown with limited capacity and now needs to consider how the charity will deliver its full range of services, as well as grow to generate funds for this much-changed future.

These are just some of the latest opportunities on our books. Contact us: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and see all the roles we have to offer.