VOLUNTEER CORNER: Ways you can help people in Wokingham borough

The Cowshed is a charity that provides support to people of all backgrounds in a time of personal crisis.

The aim of The Cowshed is to provide good quality cleaned and ironed clothes and other essentials free to anyone in need.

We have recently opened a new distribution centre in Winnersh and are looking for more volunteers.

We are currently looking for a couple of volunteers on Fridays to help sort and wash/iron donations from 10am-1pm and 1pm-4pm.

Wokingham Job Support Centre is a local charity established around 28 years ago as there is no government Job Centre in the Borough.

The charity operates from an office in the centre of Wokingham town and is open five days per week.

It aims to assist both those looking for a better job and also unemployed residents of Wokingham and Bracknell Forest areas to gain employment through the supervised provision of services and facilities not otherwise provided by the Employment Service.

The charity is looking for a two new Trustees to assist with management oversight.

One will ideally have some marketing/publicity skills to employ in support the promotion of the services offered and one will ideally have IT skills and some operational skills to support of the day-to-day running

of the office.

Time requirements are variable with around four Trustee meetings a year, one AGM and some ad hoc meetings plus some practical advice and guidance as and when required.

Age UK Berkshire offers a Home From Hospital service free of charge to older people who are resident in the Wokingham Borough Council area.

The service is for people who are being discharged from hospital and live alone, to help them through the first couple of weeks and make sure they have what they need to regain their confidence, settle into a routine, and re-adjust to living back at home.

Its volunteer home visitors provide a few hours of social and practical support just after someone has left hospital.

The volunteer coordinator makes an initial assessment before your visit, and will tell you what the client needs.

It could be as simple as a cup of tea and a chat, doing a bit of light shopping, accompanying someone to a GP or outpatient appointment, or picking up a prescription.

These are just some of the latest opportunities on our books.

Contact us: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and see all the roles we have to offer.