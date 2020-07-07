VOLUNTEER CORNER: Ways you can help people in Wokingham borough

Thames Hospice is the local charity providing expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

The charity shop in Wokingham helps them to raise vital funds.

We have just re-opened and are looking for new volunteers. We are flexible with our shifts and you can be doing tasks such as: customer service, till work, sorting donations, steaming clothes, pricing goods or window displays.

Tasks and shifts are available to suit all.

The Link Visiting Scheme supports older people who are isolated across Wokingham Borough, They are looking for new volunteers in several areas. Coaching people with IT/phones, Welfare check volunteers and Telephone Buddies.

Are you patient with good communication skills? Do you have enough computer and phone knowledge to help an older person with minor IT issues over the phone? More older people are looking to connect with online groups or conference calls but need a little bit of coaching to help them get started.

As a response to Covid-19 the Link Visiting Scheme are calling people in our borough on the shielded list who will need to remain at home as much as possible.

We are looking for volunteers to call up to five people a week for a quick chat to check they are OK and point them in the right direction for extra support if needed.

Full guidance, help and support will be given before and during your role.

To volunteer for this role, you will need at least one hour a week on a specific day with calls to be completed by 2pm.

A DBS check and references are required.

Could you be a friendly voice at the end of the phone line?

We are looking for volunteers to make regular informal calls to those in need of conversation and a listening ear.

This can be at a time to suit you.

An ongoing commitment of at least an hour a week is ideal.

This is aimed at volunteers who can commit on a long-term basis. Guidance and full support and training will be given to ensure you have all you need for your role.

The Wokingham Volunteer Centre is a registered charity that works with and places volunteers in a wide range of community, voluntary and charitable groups across the borough.

We work with, and support, groups and organisations that require volunteers (including providing training).

We promote the benefits of volunteering to the local community and run a number of schemes including the Wokingham Transport Scheme and the Green ‘n’ Tidy community gardening service.

The Trustees of Wokingham Volunteer Centre need a volunteer to take minutes at their monthly meetings.

These take place once a month on Monday mornings and last no longer than two hours.

After the meetings, the role includes writing up the minutes and circulating to the board.

Key skills for this invaluable role are attention to detail, an interest in the work of the Volunteer Centre and an appreciation of the need for confidentiality.

These are just some of the latest opportunities on our books. Contact us: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and see all the roles we have to offer.