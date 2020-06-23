VOLUNTEER CORNER – ways you can help Wokingham borough

Thames Hospice is a local charity that provides expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

It has a charity shop in Wokingham helps us to raise vital funds.

The shop re-opened this week and is looking for new volunteers.

Thames Hospice says it is flexible with shifts and volunteers can be doing tasks such as: customer service, till work, sorting donations, steaming clothes, pricing goods or window displays.

Tasks and shifts are available to suit all.

National Youth Advocacy Service (NYAS) provide a voice for children and young people who need to be heard.

The service is looking to recruit volunteers to act as Independent Visitors to support young people who are under Local Authority care in Wokingham.

An Independent Visitor is an adult volunteer who provides support and friendship to a young person in care.

This involves establishing a long-term supportive relationship where the young person will have the opportunity to develop their interests, learn new skills and build their self-esteem.

You do not need any special qualifications, but we are looking for dedicated people of all ages who are comfortable with befriending and being a good role model for a child or young person who may have experienced difficult times during their childhood.

NYAS ask that you are able to commit to a few hours once per month for a minimum of two years.

This is a worthwhile opportunity where you will make a positive difference to the life

of a vulnerable young person, become part of a leading national children’s charity, gain valuable experience, meet new people and have fun.

An interview and selection process including an enhanced DBS check, references and a digital risk assessment are required for this role.

Wokingham in Need (WIN) is a local charity, set up to support the local community and make Wokingham a great place to live for all its residents.

Founded just over four years ago, WIN was created to help the vulnerable and to benefit as many people as possible, including the homeless; those with learning disabilities, brain damage and mental health issues; the elderly; the terminally ill; and those affected by drug and alcohol misuse.

Following the success of several local initiatives, the charity is growing and it is in desperate need of someone to assist with its fundraising activities.

WIN says it is looking for an enthusiastic person who loves the idea of helping the community.

Experience of fundraising would be great, but passion and energy are just as important if you have never done this before.

These are some of the latest opportunities on the Wokingham Volunteer Centre’s books.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles

we have to offer.

