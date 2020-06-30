VOLUNTEER CORNER – ways you can help Wokingham borough

Citizens Advice Wokingham offers free, confidential, impartial and independent advice and information to anyone living or working in Wokingham borough.

We are a local charity, based in Waterford House in central Wokingham.

We are looking to recruit volunteers who will talk to clients over the phone, face-to-face (when regulations allow it) or online to explore what problems they have come for help with and identify the right level of support for them.

You will be required to write a summary and the actions that need to be taken.

It is a chance to be a part of making a real difference to someone’s life by making sure the clients receive the support they need.

You will gain knowledge in areas such as benefits, housing, debt and employment through training and then the role itself.

It is a chance to gain new skills and meet new people.

You will need to be; friendly and approachable, non-judgmental, have good listening skills and excellent communication skills, good IT skills and be calm under pressure.

Citizens Advice needs a minimum of a six- month commitment at six-hours per week, which can be over one day or spread over two.

At ABC to read we believe life is better when everyone can read and express themselves confidently.

Our trained reading mentors provide children with the skills and confidence they need to do just that. A decline in the percentage of Berkshire children achieving the expected level for reading in the recently published Key Stage 2 SATs results, local charity ABC (Assisting Berkshire Children) to read is keen to do all it can to help schools and families in the borough to raise children’s achievement.

With the current crisis, we feel there is even more need for volunteers as some children may have fallen behind.

We are waiting to place volunteers in schools that are requesting our support, but we need more volunteers to come forward to help with this vital service.

Volunteers would be volunteering within a local school, ideally twice a week for one-and-a-half hours in the afternoons but once a week will be considered.

The role is extremely rewarding, learning new skills and strengthens our community.

At the current time, we will be conducting online interviews and training, with the hope of placing volunteers into schools from September.

Home-Start supports ordinary parents going through extraordinary times.

Parents can feel exhausted and overwhelmed by the stresses of family life, particularly if we have little support from family and friends when we need it most. Home-Start has been described as ‘ARMBANDS IN DEEP WATER’ because we offer a lifeline to parents who feel overwhelmed and in desperate need of support, reassurance and friendship by providing them with Home visiting Volunteers.

Are you a parent or do you have parenting experience? Do you have 2-3 hours a week to visit and support a young family within Wokingham Borough? For the time being, this will be provided by the volunteer giving remote support, via phone, Zoom, whatsapp etc but this will move back to face-to-face support in the future, when it is safe to do so. The volunteer will need to visit the family in the home.

There will be a six-week training course in September.

These are just some of the latest opportunities on our books. Contact us: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and see all the roles we have to offer.