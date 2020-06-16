VOLUNTEER CORNER – ways you can help Wokingham borough

Citizens Advice Wokingham offers free, confidential, impartial and independent advice and information to anyone living or working in Wokingham borough.

We are a local charity, based in Waterford House in central Wokingham.

We are looking to recruit volunteers who will talk to clients over the phone, face-to-face (when regulations allow it) or online to explore what problems they have come for help with and identify the right level of support for them.

You will be required to write a summary and the actions that need to be taken.

It is a chance to be a part of making a real difference to someone’s life by making sure the client’s receive the support they need.

You will gain knowledge in areas such as benefits, housing, debt and employment through training and then the role itself.

It is a chance to gain new skills and meet new people.

You will need to be; friendly and approachable, non-judgemental, have good listening skills and excellent communication skills, good IT skills and be calm under pressure.

We need a minimum of six months’ commitment and we ask for six hours per week, which can be over one day or spread over two.

At ABC to read we believe life is better when everyone can read and express themselves confidently.

Our trained reading mentors provide children with the skills and confidence they need to do just that.

A decline in the percentage of Berkshire children achieving the expected level for reading in the recently published Key Stage 2 SATs results, local charity ABC (Assisting Berkshire Children) to read is keen to do all it can to help schools and families in the borough to raise children’s achievement.

With the current crisis, we feel there is even more need for volunteers as some children may have fallen behind.

We are waiting to place volunteers in schools that are requesting our support, but we need more volunteers to come forward to help with this vital service.

Volunteers would be volunteering within a local school, ideally twice a week for one-and-a-half hours in the afternoons but once a week will be considered.

The role is extremely rewarding, learning new skills and strengthens our community.

At the current time, we will be conducting online interviews and training, with the hope of placing volunteers into schools from September.

The Wokingham Volunteer Centre is a charity that works with and places volunteers in a wide range of community, voluntary and charitable groups across the borough.

We work with, and support, groups and organisations that require volunteers (including providing training). We promote the benefits of volunteering to the local community and run a number of schemes including the Wokingham Transport Scheme and the Green ‘n’ Tidy community gardening service.

The Trustees of Wokingham Volunteer Centre need a volunteer to take minutes at their monthly meetings. These take place once a month on Monday mornings and last no longer than two hours.

After the meetings, the role includes writing up the minutes and circulating to the board.

Key skills for this invaluable role are attention to detail, an interest in the work of the Volunteer Centre and an appreciation of the need for confidentiality.

These are some of the latest opportunities on our books. Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the roles we have to offer.