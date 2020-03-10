VOLUNTEERS CORNER: As seen in The Wokingham Paper of March 5

Assisting Berkshire Children to Read aim to transform children’s lives by working with schools, families and the children themselves to provide high-quality support in developing literacy skills and building self-confidence.

We recruit, train and place volunteers in local primary schools to support children of primary age who are experiencing difficulties with reading and have a lack of confidence in that. A charity volunteer volunteers in a school twice a week with three children for a year, with those in most need of the help selected by the school. Our award-winning charity operates across all Berkshire, currently in over 80 schools in the county.

With a small part-time team of staff and with over 120 volunteers, we support over 500 children each year.

Assisting Berkshire Children to read are ideally looking for two trustees who can assist us to carry forward our expansion plans as well as to add your own great ideas. This role would be great for someone with experience or interest in the area of education and children’s development. It’s an opportunity to work with a Board of trustees whose current members include ex-Head teachers, business people and a skilled Treasurer.

Your strategic abilities in IT, communications and marketing would be of great benefit to us, to enable the charity to develop further in those areas. The charity covers all Berkshire from offices in Reading. Trustee meetings are held in Reading once a term, with an AGM in June. Trustees are encouraged to attend our volunteer coffee mornings each term, but these are not mandatory. Reasonable travel expenses are reimbursed.

Necessary skills for the role are; experience of, or interest in, children’s education and development would be beneficial, a grasp of strategic governance and planning, allied to practical and operational understanding to help us develop and grow, excellent networking, influencing and communication skills, specialist skills, experience and knowledge in IT, communications and marketing would be highly welcome. If this is your first foray into charity trusteeship, or you have previous experience as a trustee or governor, you will be highly welcome to apply.

National Youth Advocacy Service is a nationwide children’s charity which provides a range of services to support looked after children and young people.

They are looking for new Independent Visitors to support children/young people in the Wokingham Borough area.

An Independent Visitor (IV) is an adult volunteer who befriends and develops a long-term friendship with a young person in care. This can involve helping young people develop new interests, skills and hobbies or going on outings such as to the cinema, bowling or just a walk in the park. The volunteers are called ‘Independent Visitors’ because they are a truly ‘independent’ person outside the care system giving the young person continuity, which is something not always possible with changing carers and social workers.

Each volunteer is carefully matched with a child or young person in care in their local area who shares similar interests. Training and support will be provided.

This is just a small selection of the roles we have to offer as we have more than 100 roles registered with us! Please do get in touch if you would like to volunteer in the local area.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email mailto:volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website http://www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk to find out more and have a look at all the many roles we have to offer.