Volunteers needed to adopt a local street in bid to keep Earley tidy

LOCAL RESIDENTS can adopt a nearby street in a bid to keep Earley clean.

The Earley Adopt a Street Initiative (EASI), is on the lookout for new volunteers to help keep local streets and open spaces litter-free.

Currently, EASI has 319 volunteers picking up litter on more than 600 streets, paths and open spaces across Earley and Lower Earley.

It is thought to be one of the largest volunteer litter-picking groups in the UK.

However, six local streets have been identified as needing adoptive cleaners so that the entire Earley district is covered.

These are: Bridges Grove, London Rd South between The Drive and the Mosque, Sibson, Copperdale Close, Richman Close and Harcourt Drive.

EASI committee 2019

Nicolette Evans, EASI committee member, said: “Our volunteers have told us that the amount of litter they’re picking now is much less than a few years ago and we know that EASI is influencing this – people are much more reluctant to drop litter in clean areas.

“A few of our volunteers have moved away recently, so we’re really keen to take on some new people so we can have the whole area covered.”

Volunteers are asked to help as and when they can and are supplied with all necessary equipment including high visibility jackets, gloves and litter-picker sticks.

In March, the annual Huge Earley Litter Pick (HELP) will take place, with volunteers also encouraged to sign up for that.

EASI was set up in 2010 by Peter Soul and Brian Hackett with support from The Earley Environmental Group and the Earley Town Council park rangers.

Sadly, Mr Soul passed away this summer.

In September, he was posthumously awarded a Roll of Honour from the Deputy Mayor of Wokingham in recognition of his enormous contribution and dedication to this cause over the last 10 years.

To help EASI with their street cleaning initiative, email easilittergroup@gmail.com or go to the ‘EASI Litter Pickers – Earley’ Facebook page for more information.