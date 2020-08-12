Vote to help Wokingham charity win £100,000 in housebuilder’s competition

A WOKINGHAM and Bracknell charity has a chance of winning £100,000 in a housebuilder’s competition.

Persimmon Homes Thames Valley has shortlisted Promise Inclusion for its Building Futures scheme, which will give away £1 million this year to projects that benefit under-18s.

Each year, Promise Inclusion helps over 1,200 adults and children with learning disabilities and autism spectrum conditions, supporting them with a range of services including activities, assistance to carers and families.

The charity is one of three to be shortlisted for the funding. And the public can decide who wins by voting.

Ben Felton, director in charge of Persimmon Homes Thames Valley, said: “Building Futures aims to create a lasting legacy for young people and the groups that support them.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response and it is clear there are a lot of very worthy causes supporting the younger generation and many local people working exceptionally hard to help them. We wish all three of our regional finalists the very best of luck.”

One initiative from each category will go on to win £100,000 each through a national award scheme to be decided by a public vote.

As well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize in each sector, while the remaining 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

To vote – by September 18 – log on to www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/