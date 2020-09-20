WADE celebrates successful reopening in Wokingham

THIS WEEK is a month since the reopening of a Wokingham centre that helps the borough’s older residents.

WADE, based in Reading Road and close to Shute End, has been welcoming people back in since Monday, August 17.

The centre offers daycare including a meal, all to strict Covid-safe measures.

Chairman Philip Mirfin said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer our services to the elderly community of Wokingham and surrounding areas once again.

“After months of isolation, members have been enjoying a break from their own homes and having a hot lunchtime meal cooked for them once again.

“At this stage the Day Centre is operating within the guidelines laid down by Wokingham Borough Council and the Government, with a very limited capacity and is currently full, having to adhere to strict social distancing measures and a bubble system.”

He added that he hoped the charity could welcome more people again soon and is operating a waiting list.

WADE has also recently launched a fundraising draw, limited to just 150 places.

If the scheme is full, it will award monthly prizes of £300, £150 and £75, with £75 bonuses in June and December. These can be claimed by the ticket holder or donated back to WADE.

Mr Mirfin said: “The key to our offering these winnings is a full membership, please give us your full support to ensure that we can continue to offer the excellent daycare that we are renowned for at Wade and those with Dementia requiring our daycare respite services.

“Please support this important fundraiser and encourage your friends and family to become members as well.”

Entrants need to complete a standing order or pay by cheque. There is a limit of two memberships per household.

For more details on WADE’s services, call 0118 978 7025.

To join the 150 Club draw, email Wade150club@wadecentre.org.uk