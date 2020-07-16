WADE launches 150 Club in bid to raise funds – and reward supporters

A NEW fundraising scheme will help the work of a day centre for the borough’s older folk, while also rewarding supporters.

WADE, based in Reading Road in Wokingham, has launched a new lottery, the Wade 150 Club.

It is aimed at offsetting some of the losses the centre has endured as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The day centre has been mostly closed since lockdown began in March, as people over 70 have been deemed high risk if they catch the virus.

Although it opened for a few days last month, on advice from officials, its doors have been closed again.

And with rules preventing fundraising gatherings such as an Easter fayre or a horseracing night, the centre has seen its income and donations plummet.

Wade trustee Philip Mirfin has written to friends, members, staff and supports of the day centre, inviting them to join the scheme.

There are 150 spots available, at a cost of £10 per month.

If the scheme is full, it will award prizes of £300, £150 and £75, with £75 bonuses in June and December. These can be claimed by the ticket holder or donated back to WADE.

Mr Mirfin said: “The key to our offering these winnings is a full membership, please give us your full support to ensure that we can continue to offer the excellent daycare that we are renowned for at Wade and those with Dementia requiring our daycare respite services.

“Please support this important fundraiser and encourage your friends and family to become members as well.”

Entrants need to complete a standing order or pay by cheque. There is a limit of two memberships per household.

The first draw is intended to take place on Friday, August 28, with the closing date for entry August 14. It will then be held on the last Friday of the month, with the results published in Wokingham.Today the following week.

To sign up to the draw, to make a donation or for more details, email Wade150club@wadecentre.org.uk