Walk in memory of loved ones for Thames Hospice

THAMES HOSPICE is inviting supporters to remember their loved ones and take on their own unique Sunflower Walk on Saturday, June 6 June.

The Sunflower Walk is one of the Hospice’s major annual fundraising events, which raised £30,000 last year.

Now, the Thames Hospice is calling on supporters to remember a loved one by taking on a local route covering a distance of either 2.5k, 4k or 10k — while following social distancing guidelines.

Alison Evans, head of events and community fundraising, said: “We rely on the generosity of our community for the majority of our funding, and with many of our fundraising events either cancelled or on hold, we have never needed our wonderful supporters more than we need them now.

“Please encourage friends, family, colleagues and neighbours to take part and help us raise much needed funds, so we can continue to support local families who desperately need our care.”

Each person who signs up for the walk must raise a minimum sponsorship of £25 each.

And everyone who signs up to the walk will have an opportunity to write a special message for their loved one, which will be placed on the Hospice’s memory tree.

Anyone who raises more than £25, will receive a special Thames Hospice sunflower pin badge.

To sign up to the Thames Hospice Sunflower Walk, visit:

www.thameshospice.org.uk/sunflower-walk

