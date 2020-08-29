Walk this way! Sumas want new players for walking football team

Wokingham & Emmbrook Walking Football team are on the lookout for new players to join their side.

The Sumas walking side compete nationally and in the local Thames Valley WF League, and have enjoyed great success having won the division.

“We are looking for players age 50+ who would like to resume their football careers or continue playing in a safe, slightly slower paced yet no less competitive form of the game,” said Mike Allpress.

“If you love your football it’s a great way to enjoy keeping fit past 50. But don’t be fooled, it’s not easy so come along and try it first before you scoff.”

For further details contact Mike Allpress mallpressno1@gmail.com 07734954111 or via the website www.wefc.club or Facebook.