Walker rescued from River Thames towpath after getting caught in floodwaters

She was heading from Reading to Sonning when she was caught out by rising water

WALKERS are being warned to take care around floodwater after a woman was rescued from the Thames Path in Sonning last week.

Volunteers from Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue (BLSAR) came to the aid of the rambler who ran into difficulty while walking from Reading to Henley.

The team was in the area searching for missing London man Alexander Stern.

In a statement, Adam Waller, Search Manager and Clinical Lead for BLSAR, said: “We are advising walkers and other visitors to the area to take extra care especially around flood water as well as the towpaths along the River Thames throughout Berkshire after a woman was discovered trying to navigate the flooded towpath at Sonning last week.

“She had been trying to walk from Reading to Henley when she was discovered by BLSAR water team who were engaged in a search operation for a missing person.

“She was up to her knees in floodwater and unable to walk any further or return due to the increasing water levels.

“The water team safely evacuated the women using the BLSAR boat and delivered her to the search base [at The Mill at Sonning] and checked to ensure she was OK before she returned home.”