Wallingford Town 2-1 Woodley United: Kestrels hurt after defeat to late goal

WOODLEY UNITED suffered a cruel defeat after Wallingford snatched a late goal to take the points after the sides had been locked at 1-1 heading into the final few minutes.

United came away from Wallingford feeling they done enough for a point and may have done so but for a freak first goal that saw a clearance hit a divot that resulted in a ball going out of play change direction into the path of Charlie Silkstone flat footing the United defence. Silkstone squared the ball to Euan Aitchinson to fire past Craig McCreeth when one on one on the hour mark.

The opening quarter of hour saw Woodley start positively but failing to capitalise on the chances created. The tenth minute saw Josh Millo show good skill in the right back position to pass the ball to Lamin Ceesay who in turn split the hosts’ defence for Ben Anderson to run onto but under hit his shoot that was comfortably stopped by Town’s keeper Garry Aulsberry.

Two minutes later Aulsberry did well to deny Max Laschok followed by Max Swift heading over the bar from a Ryan Alexander free kick.

Wallingford gradually eased their way into the match and saw a shot go wide due to pressure from Chase Jewell and McCreeth saving well from Jake Smith in the nineteenth minute. A period then ensued of both teams creating chances. Ceesay fired over the goal, McCreeth stopped Luke Williams and Aulsberry turned an Anderson shot aside for a corner kick.

Anderson set up Laschok but his angle was too tight and enabled Aulsberry to save, Williams headed wide while Laschok shot low but was denied by the advancing Aulsberry. United finished the goalless first half with a Millo free kick scrambled clear in the home penalty area and Ceesay shooting wide.

The first chance of the second half came in the 57th minute and requested McCreeth to make an outstanding double save to keep the match goalless before the fateful opening goal three minutes later.

Almost immediately United had a chance to level when a quickly taken free kick by Ceesay evade Anderson but the same two players levelled the match in the sixty fourth minute when Ceesay’s pass found Anderson running behind Aulsberry unmarked to score into an open net.

Silkstone went wide four minutes later while Aulsberry parried for another corner with eleven minutes remaining.

The deciding goal came two minutes form the end of normal time when Town broke down their right flank and were able to cross the ball to the far post which was met by Rio Burgoyne to head into the net.

The Kestrels face Langley away from home on Tuesday evening in a crucial relegation battle with both sides desperate for points heading into the final chapter of the season.



Woodley United: McCreeth, Millo (Thomas), Jewell, Alexander, Axton-Hall, Swift, Briggs (Wood), Hawkins, Laschok, Anderson (Guze), Ceesay

Sub not used: Hill