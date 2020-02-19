Wargrave FC overcome Aylesbury to book Berks & Bucks Intermediate Cup final place

WARGRAVE booked their place in the Berks & Bucks Intermediate Cup Final as they progressed past Aylesbury Vale Dynamos in difficult conditions.



In a weekend full of postponed fixtures due to Storm Denis, which caused all Thames Valley league fixtures to be called off across the weekend, Wargrave made the trip to Aylesbury to battle for a place in the cup final.

The Thames Valley Division One successfully progressed to the final with a 2-1 away win at Aylesbury, playing in tricky conditions.

Wargrave went ahead through Dan Patterson who struck a brilliant effort from 35 yards to find the back of the net. Stuart Moss then doubled their advantage from the penalty spot, before Aylesbury clawed a goal back, but Wargrave held out thanks to some resolute defending, including a man of the match performance from Tom Bray at centre back.

Wargrave are bidding for double success once again in the league and cup, where they currently sit at the top of Thames Valley Division One with six wins, three draws and just one loss after 10 games, giving them a two point lead.

They will face either Iver Heath or Newport Pagnell Town Reserves in the final on Saturday, April 4.

Wargrave: Carter, Wild, Rees, Bray, Alliston, Patterson, Reaiche (Few), Hepburn, Danelian, Wild (Pople 45’) , Moss (c).