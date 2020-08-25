Wargrave villagers hope to build bridges with Shiplake

RESIDENTS of Wargrave are hoping they won’t have to walk on water to cross the River Thames. They’ve launched a campaign to create a new bridge linking the village with Shiplake.

The aim is to connect up to the Thames Path, where it meets Shiplake Bank.

Planning permission had been granted for the project back in the late 1990s, with plans made for a walkway and cycle path, but it was not built.

Organisers behind the revived project want it to go ahead so that they can encourage river walks.

They have canvassed opinion of nearly 1,000 residents, with 95% of responses being in favour of the bridge. Only 40 rejected the idea.

The group plans to meet with both Wokingham borough and South Oxfordshire Councils, and undertake feasibility studies to determine the most suitable crossing points – no set start and finish to the route

is currently planned.

And they intend to explore whether, once social distancing is over, a ferry could be set up as an interim.

Anne Malone, one of the team behind the revived project, said: “Olivia Coppin started it, now there’s a number of us on the team, including a planning consultant, people from the village, and a lawyer. It’s a core of people that can help move the project along.”

She added that the original scheme was intended to be called the millennium bridge but it “fell by the wayside”.

“Now we’ve got a chance of getting it right,” she added. “It’s been great to have the support from so many.”

But she warned that the project would be expensive.

“It’s a wide part of the River Thames,” she said. “It would need to be tall enough and it needs disability access. It’s not going to be a cheap project, but it would have enormous benefits, including accessing the Thames Path.

“With renewed energy and support we hope we can pull it off.”

And Wargrave councillor Graham Howe has given his support to the scheme.

“The ward councillors support the actions of the group,” he said.

“A crossing was attempted some 20 years ago but for various reasons did not come to fruition.

“With a new group with new energy we are keen to support and do all we can to help a new bridge happen.

“It would be a way for people to cross from Wargrave and walk the public Thames Path all the way to Henley benefiting Henley town and, of course vice versa, Oxfordshire residents will be welcome to our Thameside village and walk the local area.

“It can only be good for all parties.”

To help devise a new solution, the group has set up a Facebook page called Wargrave-Shiplake Bridge Campaign Group. The group can also be contacted by emailing wsbcc2020@gmail.com