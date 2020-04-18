Wargrave villagers team up to make doubly grand gesture to show their appreciation to their village shopkeepers

EARLIER today, the Wargrave community surprised the owners of their village shop with a cheque presentation for more than £2,000.

On Friday, April 3, local resident Jim Sneddon launched a fundraising campaign to show shop owners Praba and Murthy Sreemurthy how much they are appreciated by the villagers.

Speaking to Wokingham.Today, Mr Sneddon said: “We’re really pleased with how much we raised, we couldn’t believe it. They’ve always been supported by the community, more now than ever.

“We want to ensure people keep using them once we’re out of this (pandemic).”

When Mr Sneddon launched the fundraiser, he hoped to raise enough to thank the couple for their hard work with a weekend break of some kind.

On the fundraising page, he wrote: “Heroes come in all forms, so we wanted to show appreciation for some local heroes.

“Praba and Murthy at the village shop have been working tirelessly to provide us with the essentials during this difficult time. So we would like to do something not only in recognition for what they are doing now, but also for what they have been doing in the community for years.

“I am sure that like me you have gone into the shop recently and seen how shattered everyone in there is through working all hours to provide for us.

“If you would like to say thank you, but are not sure what to do, then donate a few pounds here and we will try to get enough together to send them away on a relaxing weekend – or whatever they choose – to recharge their batteries when all of this is over.”

Overwhelmed by the community response, Mr Sneddon had closed the fundraiser on Tuesday, April 7 after reaching £2,000 in donations – but they were still flowing in on the day. They were also presented with flowers.

He said: “The response to this has been nothing short of incredible and it just goes to show how well thought of the people in the shop are.

“The amount is amazing and will really allow Praba and Murthy to do something special.

Mr Sneddon presented the couple with a queue at 1pm on Saturday, April 18, joined by local resident Chris Cordrey, who came up with the original idea.

As they presented the thank you gift, residents across Wargrave beeped their car horns and clapped in appreciation — a thank you from afar.

Mr Sneddon managed to maintain the surprise before the event, only asking the Sreemurthys if he could visit on Saturday to deliver a card of thanks and they were visibly stunned by the turn-out, the kind words and the car horns, which could be heard across the village.

A stunned Mr Sreemurthy said that he was bowled over by the gifts.

“We’re very grateful for the support over the years,” he added. “When I came to Wargrave I never expected to be here for more than 20 years, I thought five years maximum.

“I’m still here because of the people living in Wargrave, it’s like a close family.

“It’s doesn’t feel like I’m here to run a business, it’s like a family here. I’m enjoying it.

“I have to thank everyone who are living in the village.”

