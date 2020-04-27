Warning over cybercriminal scams as crooks target Wokingham

A WARNING has been issued over cybercriminals targeting households during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wokingham Borough Council says people are being contacted by the scammers offering people fictitious medical supplies.

They are also preying on people who are looking for Covid-19 health advice or playing on people’s good nature by soliciting donations towards fake charities.

The warning states: “The Covid-19 pandemic is being increasingly exploited by malicious cyber criminals.

“They are experts at impersonating people, organisations and the police.”

Tips to help prevent scams include: