The Wokingham Paper

Warning over fake news ambulance message

by Phil Creighton0
Ambulance

SCAMMERS are spreading a false message relating to the ambulance service. 

Thames Valley Police is warning residents to be aware of the scam which spreads fake news. 

It was first reported by the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAMB). 

It warns: “We are aware of a voice message being shared currently on social media regarding the ambulance response to coronavirus. The alarmist information being shared in the message is not correct. We would urge people to disregard the message and not share it further.

“In line with our ongoing plans during this challenging time, we are continuing to follow national guidelines regarding the ambulance response and thank the public for their ongoing support in following the government’s advice.”

