IMMEDIATE ACTION: Warning that homes across Wokingham could be flooded after Storm Dennis

Wokingham borough residents are being warned to take immediate action due to fears of flooding today.

The Enviornment Agency issued the warning at 8.46am this morning (Monday, February 17), after a weekend of heavy rain caused by Storm Dennis.

A note on its website said: “Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high. We are closely monitoring the situation.

“Flooding of roads and farmland is expected and flooding of properties close to the river is possible today.”

There are flood alerts on the River Loddon, River Blackwater and River Thames

Affected areas include:

River Loddon around Sindlesham

River Loddon and Blackwater in Swallowfield

River Loddon around Lower Earley and Winnersh

Lower River Loddon at the River Thames confluence at Twyford

There is a be prepared warning for properties around the Emm Brook. The entrance to The Emmbrook School was flooded yesterday, and the Environment Agency said that it was monitoring the situation.

And there is also a flood warning on the River Thames towards Sonning. Although property flooding is not expected, river levels are high and rising – the Thames has burst its banks.