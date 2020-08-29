The Wokingham Paper

Warning to elderly residents in Crowthorne over loft scam phone calls

by Jess Warren0
woman phone call scam
Picture: Sabine van Erp from Pixabay

RETIRED Crowthorne residents are being targeted with loft insulation scams.

The Public Protection Partnership has warned that older people are being targeted for spray loft works, often costing £4,000.

The scam is a targeted phone call, with false information about pathogens, glass fibre, condensation and damp problems in the loft potentially affecting the health of those living in there.

A spokesperson from the PPP said the company is very persistent and pushy, trying to get a survey completed.

They said: “May we remind residents to never agree for any work to be undertaken in your home from a cold call or someone knocking at your door.

“If you receive such a call, or visit, do not agree to any work or give out any further details about you, your home or your bank account.”

The calls often come from a Reading number, beginning 01184.

By responding to unsolicited contact, victims may be put onto a mailing list and have their information sold to other scammers.

To report a scam like this, visit: www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/scams/reporting-a-scam or call Action Fraud UK on 0300 123 2040

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Hostage negotiator to be new chief constable of Thames Valley Police

Phil Creighton

Reading Buses says Wokingham man Martin is a star

Phil Creighton

PODCAST: Reading FC looking for back-to-back wins when they head to Brentford

Tom Crocker
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.