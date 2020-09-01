Warren Lodge: Making people happy is one of our most important roles

Melody at Warren Lodge

MAKING people happy is one of the important roles of Warren Lodge, a warm and friendly care home that specialises in Residential and Dementia care for the borough’s older residents.

The home is located in a quiet and exclusive area of Finchampstead and offers 24-hour residential care in an elegant country residence surrounded by two acres of lawns, trees and flowers, complete with a sensory garden.

Warren Lodge’s primary aim is to improve the quality of life of its residents and their families, with an emphasis on promoting independence, choice and dignity of the individual, while maintaining a safe and secure environment with a relaxed and stimulating environment that motivates residents to a full and happy life.

Part of that includes the activities, which are based on lifestyle needs and preferences of guests.

In non-Covid times they will include days out to maybe London, garden centres, shopping trips or visits to the seaside and the Lodge would also welcome outside entertainment, all aimed at engaging residents.

Currently, the home is unable to invite visitors for their wellness program, so the talented team is busy arranging a programme that includes skittles, ball & balloon games, quizzes, book club, gardening, arts & crafts, baking etc.

It’s all masterminded by Melody, who joined the team at Warren Lodge just as lockdown started.

One of the first things she implemented was a Friday Night Experience, alternating between a classic movie, a pub sing-along or games night and a bingo session: “It’s what residents may have done in the past, we’re trying to create those experiences here,” she says.

“At the moment, with Covid, we are limited to what we can do, our whole world has changed. Reminiscence sessions are very important whether they are outings or conversation based, as they validate the lives of the residents before the on-set of dementia.

“It’s important to relive memories of what they used to do.”

Staff work hard at Warren Lodge to keep residents active

Melody is clear that activities are not just for the sake of doing something. “Our role at Warren Lodge is known as life enrichment – other places call us activity coordinators, but we’re not red coats, we’re so much more than that: we’re confidants, companions, listeners and motivators”.

“Dementia can be scary, people don’t know what’s going on, they just need someone to hold their hand and reassure. That’s a big part of our day as well as stimulating them physically, mentally and emotionally.”

This includes giving structure to the day, with physical activities in the morning, cognitive stimulation in the afternoon and then gradually winding down as the day goes on.

One such activity Melody has introduced has been a monthly armchair travel day, featuring food and activities based on a country. “The residents are thoroughly enjoying them, asking where the next one will be.”

She adds: “I’ve only been working within the care industry for the past 10 years or so, but I tell everyone this, by far, is the hardest most challenging job I’ve ever done, but it’s the one I love the most.”

Warren Lodge is set within expansive grounds

Nothing we can write here can convey the understanding, warmth and care that Warren Lodge staff have for their residents. Our reputation is one we are very proud of and as rooms are in very short supply we often have to operate a waiting list. It is best if you meet with us at your earliest opportunity to register your interest. Please visit Warren Lodge at any time, however as we are a busy home it’s best to telephone and arrange a visit with our manager, or administrator who will show you around. Call 0118 973 4576 or email us at warrenlodge@foresthc.com or visit www.foresthc.com

Warren Lodge, Warren Lane, Finchampstead RG40 4HR

0118 973 4576

www.foresthc.com