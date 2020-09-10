Warren Lodge: We strive to make every resident feel special and at home

IT’S ONE of the biggest decisions that can be made in a lifetime.

Deciding where to spend your twilight years is a choice that has to be made carefully. All kinds of considerations need to be made – everything from the food, the ambience, the staff and the fellow residents all need to be explored.

Goce Kostadinovski – Centre manager

And this is where Warren Lodge in Finchampstead aims to step in.

Set in two-and-a-half acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, it is surrounded by farmland.

Staff aim to provide bespoke care to the highest possible standards, focusing on the needs of the individual in a caring environment.

This includes quality care 24 hours a day from trained staff, working with personalised care plans, regular visits from medical staff and an excellent nurse call system.

Each of the 51 rooms have ensuite facilities, and 22 of them are specially designed for people with dementia.

With many years of experience – and staff members who have been on the team for close to 20 years – Warren Lodge aims to provide quality care that ensures every resident feels valued.

Centre manager Goce Kostadinovski explains: “The main goal that we’d like to achieve is for the resident to feel like they’re in a home from home. We want them to feel that one of the hardest decisions in life is actually one of the easiest.

“We assess their needs and see if we can meet them with dignity, with quality and with choice.”

Goce says that the Warren Lodge team strive to make every person they look after feel important – “We listen to them, everything that’s important to them becomes important to us as well. Their likes, dislikes, preferences, and choices. At Warren Lodge, we want to empower those in our care.

“In large letters on the wall is my office is this message: ‘This is our residents’ home, I only work here’. It’s to ensure I never forget to treat residents with respect. Even in my role as manager, I never forget, this is where our residents live. It’s something I instil into all our team.”

Staff work hard at Warren Lodge to keep

residents active

The Warren Lodge team receive regular training and work closely together to ensure that the care given is always to the highest possible standards. And Goce says that he carefully chooses his team: “Not everybody can be a carer – it’s not just a job, it’s a vocation. You’re empowering people.

“I have been working in care for 16 years and I have enormous job satisfaction. I wake up every day looking forward to going to work, knowing the difference we can make in somebody’s life. It gives you such a boost, such a reward.

“In our morning meetings, I always remind the team that we are here only for one reason: to make a positive, amazing difference in our residents’ lives.”

Warren Lodge, with its countryside setting, regular programme of activities, carefully designed menus and dedicated team of carers, creates a place with an amazing atmosphere Goce says. “The facilities we have is something to be proud of,” he continues. “But the biggest asset we have is the staff that work here, ensuring that every resident that comes here with new expectations and needs has them met.

“Everybody, from the start, is looked after so that when they move in they feel like they belong here and are part of the Warren Lodge family.

“We aspire to enrich the quality of life of our residents, every day.”

Goce welcomes you calling to find out for yourself.

Nothing we can write here can convey the understanding, warmth and care that Warren Lodge staff have for their residents. Our reputation is one we are very proud of and as rooms are in very short supply we often have to operate a waiting list. It is best if you meet with us at your earliest opportunity to register your interest. Please visit Warren Lodge at any time, however as we are a busy home it’s best to telephone and arrange a visit with our manager, or administrator who will show you around. Call 0118 973 4576 or email us at warrenlodge@foresthc.com or visit www.foresthc.com

Warren Lodge, Warren Lane, Finchampstead

RG40 4HR

0118 973 4576

www.foresthc.com