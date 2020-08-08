Watch out! Wokingham’s town mayor is a Lion

Wokingham Town Mayor Cllr Tony Lack has been inducted as an honorary member of the Wokingham Lions Club.

Celebrating outside the town hall, club president Nigel Page (far left) and membership director John Cleary (far right) welcomed him to the club.

Mr Page said: “We are delighted to welcome town mayor Tony Lack as an honorary member of the Wokingham Lions Club.

“We have always been closely associated with supporting local charities and the local community.

“We greatly value working with both the Wokingham Town and Borough councils.”

Mr Cleary added: “The underlying principle of the Lions Club is to serve the community, and as a worldwide organization, it has been doing this for more than 100 years.”

Cllr Lack said: “It was such a privilege to be inducted into the Wokingham Lions by their President, Nigel Page, and Membership Director, John Cleary,.

“Wokingham town, not just the council, really appreciates the work that the Lions do year in, year out, to support local charities, by running some of the best events around.”