WATCH: Police raid Wokingham home as part of drug-related investigation

POLICE dramatically smashed their way into a Wokingham home last week as they continued their war on drugs.
Officers from Thames Valley Police’s Wokingham Neighbourhood team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Molly Millars Lane.
Dramatic footage posted on the TVP Bracknell and Wokingham Facebook page shows the moment that a team of officers broke into the apartment.
Other footage shows a team of specially trained officers searching every nook and cranny of the home, including in the lining of the cushions on the sofa.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said that no arrests were made, but some property was seized for its investigation.
They added: “There is no risk to any neighbours as a result of the warrant [being executed]”.
