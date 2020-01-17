WATCH: Police raid Wokingham home as part of drug-related investigation

Raid took place at an address on Molly Millars Lane

Last Thursday, officers from the Wokingham Neighbourhood team executed a drugs warrant in the Wokingham area. Investigations ongoing #361 Posted by TVP Bracknell and Wokingham on Thursday, 16 January 2020

POLICE dramatically smashed their way into a Wokingham home last week as they continued their war on drugs.

Officers from Thames Valley Police’s Wokingham Neighbourhood team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Molly Millars Lane.

Dramatic footage posted on the TVP Bracknell and Wokingham Facebook page shows the moment that a team of officers broke into the apartment.

Other footage shows a team of specially trained officers searching every nook and cranny of the home, including in the lining of the cushions on the sofa.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said that no arrests were made, but some property was seized for its investigation.

Police officers attempt to break into the Molly Millars Lane home Picture (C) Thames Valley Police

They added: “There is no risk to any neighbours as a result of the warrant [being executed]”.