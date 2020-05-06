Watch the tragic tale of Antony and Cleopatra live

BRINGING Shakespeare’s works to your living room, the National Theatre will be broadcasting Antony and Cleopatra tomorrow night.

As part of the National Theatre’s new initiative to screen much-loved live productions on YouTube over the next two months, viewers can tune in for free from their sofa.

Academy Award nominees Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo play the lead roles in the tragic tale of General Mark Antony and the Egyptian Queen.

After Caesar and his assassins were killed, General Mark Antony rules alongside his fellow defenders of Rome.

But at the fringes of a war-torn empire Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen fiercely in love.

In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war. Politics and passion are violently intertwined in Shakespeare’s gripping tale of power.

The London Standard said: “Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo have simmering chemistry” on stage, and Time Out have described Sophie Okonedo as a magnificent Cleopatra.”

The performance will be shown on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel on Thursday, May 7, at 7pm. It will also be available on demand for seven days after.

Alongside the streamed productions, National Theatre at Home will also feature a quiz, to be played from home featuring familiar faces from the world of stage and screen as the quizmasters.

On the final Monday of each month viewers will be able to join the virtual quiz via the National Theatre’s YouTube channel and Facebook page live at 7pm.

