Water firm spreads festive cheer with clean-up project

NORMALLY at Christmas, companies look to spread some festive cheer. But contractors working in Finchampstead had a better idea.

Staff from South East Water and Clancy Docwra spread gritting salt on the footpaths around Warren Lodge, a residential care home in Finchampstead.

And their seasonal goodwill extended further as they repainted yellow lines in the car park after they became faded and barely visible.

It provided a welcome change to them from the work they are currently carrying out in Nine Mile Ride: between them they are laying just under two miles worth of water mains in a bid protect future supplies.

Jeremy Dufour, Project Manager at South East Water, said: “We really care about the community and want to give something back whenever we can.

“Our road closure in Nine Mile Ride was lifted for the Christmas period so we wanted to make sure we did our bit to help out while we’re not working on site.”

Salt laid on the paths of the care home will help avoid any slips and falls Picture: South East Water

More than half-a-mile of water main has been laid so far.

South East Water is now working on the third and final phase of the project after the Christmas period.

Nine Mile Ride is closed between the junctions of Park Lane and California Country Park, but access to homes and businesses is being maintained.

Mr Dufour said: “I’m really sorry for any disruption this closure may cause but it is essential for us to protect motorists, pedestrians and our contractor.

“I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve made on the project, which will allow us to protect tap water supplies as the community grows.

“We’re also taking the opportunity to replace an aging, burst-prone section of pipe in Nine Mile Ride and we’re really grateful for the patience shown by residents and local businesses.”