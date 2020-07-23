Water leak in Wokingham town centre this morning

WATER supplies may be affected in Wokingham’s town centre this morning after a water main burst, flooding a busy main road.

A team from South East Water are on site attempting to fix it.

The incident is thought to have occurred around 5am this morning, and is affecting London Road.

Traffic is slow around the junction with Wiltshire Road, where the roads become Peach Street.

Twitter user Ian Rodwell caught the stream on video:

Burst watermain on London Road in Wokingham at 5:45 am this morning! Water company are in attendance. pic.twitter.com/ZrvTljkSgr July 23, 2020

It is around the corner from Wiltshire Road, where the water company had carried out works last month.

A note on South East Water’s website says: “We are aware of a reported leak at this location, which has been allocated to reference number 23285559.”